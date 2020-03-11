Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $192.19 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,694,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $192,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth increased its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 436,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,484,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 109,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,405.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 273,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 262,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. 727,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,855. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.