Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $200.30 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Citigroup worth $200,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 29,220,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,655,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.