Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $277.29 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Facebook were worth $277,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,036 shares of company stock valued at $17,397,294 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.68. 13,733,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,872,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.