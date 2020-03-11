Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,614 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ciena were worth $135,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ciena by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after buying an additional 436,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after buying an additional 301,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ciena by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after buying an additional 445,826 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,636,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,856,000 after buying an additional 376,735 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $41,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock worth $2,007,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,474. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

