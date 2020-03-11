Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,386 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $628,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $66.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,825.25. 4,038,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,881. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.01 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,991.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.10. The stock has a market cap of $901.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

