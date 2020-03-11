Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 136,875 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,875 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.69% of Dolby Laboratories worth $117,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 374,081 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,183 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLB traded down $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,225. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

