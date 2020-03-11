Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 358,395 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 291.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,395 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.73% of Burlington Stores worth $109,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $10.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.67. The stock had a trading volume of 95,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,017. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day moving average of $213.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.57.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

