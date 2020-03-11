Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 80,745 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,745 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.55% of First Republic Bank worth $108,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

FRC traded down $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 94,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,994. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $84.90 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

