Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.62% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $165,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $14.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.65. 28,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $191.06 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.