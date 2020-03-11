Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $129,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,920,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,350,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $525.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TH Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

