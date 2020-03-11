Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,029 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walmart were worth $164,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Walmart by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 661,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,581,000 after buying an additional 62,189 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 190,997 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,093,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The company has a market capitalization of $332.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.