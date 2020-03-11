Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 116,051 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Tower were worth $100,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $12.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.85. 221,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,396. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $182.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day moving average of $226.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

