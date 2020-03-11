Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,009 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $124,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $32.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.18. 93,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,089. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $578.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

