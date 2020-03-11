Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 22,017 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,017 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $142,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $758,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,229.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 451,539 shares of company stock worth $78,925,687 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $9.86 on Wednesday, reaching $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 890,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.76 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

