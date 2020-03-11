Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 339,566 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 339,566 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $158,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,038,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 907,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,045,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $5,246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $26,544,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

NYSE EW traded down $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.61. 85,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,856. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

