Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 75,988 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 75,988 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $111,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,046,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,954. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

