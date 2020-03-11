Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 542,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.53% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $115,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,053,000 after buying an additional 272,675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after purchasing an additional 183,437 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,413,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,673,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. 228,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,343. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

