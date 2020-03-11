Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,044 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $186,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.89. 4,621,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.