Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,903,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,203,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

