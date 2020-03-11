Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 365,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $14.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.76. 3,925,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.09. The company has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $222.84 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.65.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.