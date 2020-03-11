TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Up 13.9%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s share price shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21, 2,698,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,574,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOPS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

