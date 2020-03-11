TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Trading 14.2% Higher

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.79, 188,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 154,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

