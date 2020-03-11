TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,551. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,366 shares of company stock worth $6,020,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

