Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,576,000 after purchasing an additional 396,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.21. 164,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.30 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

