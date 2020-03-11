Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Up 14.5%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.71, 193,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 236% from the average session volume of 57,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Travelzoo’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

