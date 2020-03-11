TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 3,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,821. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.90.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.