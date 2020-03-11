Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.29

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.27. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock traded up GBX 0.91 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 92.71 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 42,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,655. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.96 ($1.37). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.02. The stock has a market cap of $325.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

