Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,120 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 1,363,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,671,057. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.59.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.