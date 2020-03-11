Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,468 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.51. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $112.51 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

