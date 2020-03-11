Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,576 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

NYSE GS traded down $8.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.73. 403,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,743. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.48. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $170.16 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

