Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

NYSE:BGY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,066. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.