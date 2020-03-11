Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEQ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 148,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of JEQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 1,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,036. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.