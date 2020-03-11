Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 144,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 154,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,849 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 38.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPA stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 1,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,217. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

