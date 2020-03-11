Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,201,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 439.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,742,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $67.86 on Wednesday, reaching $1,207.31. 1,241,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,713. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,437.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.