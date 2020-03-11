Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.22. The stock had a trading volume of 105,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

