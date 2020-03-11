Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 936 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 77,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,491 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.53, for a total value of $788,397.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,037.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.72. 79,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.31. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

