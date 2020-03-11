Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $286,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

