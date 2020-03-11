Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $341,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 84,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

