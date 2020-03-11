Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $397,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,380,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Broadcom by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $183,479,000 after buying an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,029,000 after buying an additional 190,207 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $15.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.69. The company had a trading volume of 191,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $243.40 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.54 and its 200-day moving average is $300.05. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.10.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
