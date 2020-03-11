Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $397,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,380,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Broadcom by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $183,479,000 after buying an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,029,000 after buying an additional 190,207 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $15.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.69. The company had a trading volume of 191,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $243.40 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.54 and its 200-day moving average is $300.05. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.