Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733,840 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,613,000 after buying an additional 8,212,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 2,009,935 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,073,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 903,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,966,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,863,223. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

