Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,436. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

