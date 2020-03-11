Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 546.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.26. 112,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $631,825 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

