Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 660.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,460,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,903,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,296,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617,253 shares of company stock worth $446,580,513.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,551,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

