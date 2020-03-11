Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $4.96 on Wednesday, reaching $112.41. 54,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,799. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

