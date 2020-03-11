Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. 267,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

