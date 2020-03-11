Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. 47,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

