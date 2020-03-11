Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

TFC traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 752,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.