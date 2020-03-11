Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 379,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,420,000 after purchasing an additional 55,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,306 shares of company stock worth $6,176,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

MAR traded down $6.72 on Wednesday, reaching $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,064,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,084. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

