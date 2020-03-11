Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 21.3%

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price was up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.82, approximately 2,669,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,911,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. Banco Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

