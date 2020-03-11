United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225,588 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of United Technologies worth $161,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

NYSE UTX traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 755,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.51. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.51 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

